Northwest Missouri Jury Will Hear Pamela Hupp’s Trial

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – A suburban St. Louis woman accused of killing a disabled man to distract attention from her in another slaying will have her case heard by a jury from western Missouri.
A St. Charles County judge has ordered that jurors for the murder trial of Pamela Hupp be chosen in Clay County, northeast of Kansas City. They will be brought to St. Charles for the trial, scheduled to start Oct. 3.
Hupp’s attorneys asked for an outside jury because her case has received intense media coverage.
Hupp is charged with murdering 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger last year at her O’Fallon home. She told police Gumpenberger tried to kidnap her. Prosecutors contend his death was designed to divert suspicion from Hupp in the slaying of another woman.
