One Dead in Weekend Shootings

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A shooting Sunday morning near the Arch grounds leaves two people injured. St. Louis police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Chestnut. One victim showed up at a hospital in unknown condition. The second victim was found near the Arch grounds with a minor graze wound.
Three people are injured in separate shootings just blocks apart overnight Sunday in north St. Louis. Police say one person is in critical condition, another stable after they were shot around 8:30 p.m. at 20th and Carr near Desoto Park.
Another person was shot shortly after one Sunday morning at 19th and Biddle, also near Desoto Park. That victim is serious, stable.
St Louis Police say the body of a man was found Sunday afternoon and another man was found unconscious at the scene in the 5900 block of Ferris near Natural Bridge and Goodfellow. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.