Rainy Weather Causes Lettuce Shortages

April 24, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Arizona, Lettuce, Schnucks, weather

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You may notice a shortage of lettuce at area grocery stores or a slight hike in prices. That’s because the rainy weather in California has prevented planting.

A spokesman at Schnucks says they are transitioning from buying lettuce from Salinas, California to Yuma, Arizona. Planting delays in Salinas and early crops in Yuma are leading to what they call a gap in product volume. Paul Simon at Schnucks says while supplies are tight, demand has eased since we have passed the Easter holiday. He does expect a couple more weeks of tight supplies and increased costs until they completely transition from California lettuce.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia