Rainy Weather Causes Lettuce Shortages

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You may notice a shortage of lettuce at area grocery stores or a slight hike in prices. That’s because the rainy weather in California has prevented planting.
A spokesman at Schnucks says they are transitioning from buying lettuce from Salinas, California to Yuma, Arizona. Planting delays in Salinas and early crops in Yuma are leading to what they call a gap in product volume. Paul Simon at Schnucks says while supplies are tight, demand has eased since we have passed the Easter holiday. He does expect a couple more weeks of tight supplies and increased costs until they completely transition from California lettuce.