Sen. Durbin Speaks on Border Wall, Immigration

A stop-gap government funding bill needs to pass Congress by midnight Friday, or risk government shutdown. Will President Trump insist funding for a Mexico border wall be included?
Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois hopes not.
“We have democrats and republicans all along the border opposing this idea. It’s a political stunt, an obsession from the president that should not shut down our government,” he says.
Trump has also threatened so-called “sanctuary cities” with a loss of federal funds, if they refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities.
On CNN’S “State of the Union” Sunday, Durbin said he believes the largest city in his state should remain focused on local law enforcement.
We’re not going to turn our local law enforcement into immigration officials. It not only is not our responsibility, secondly it cuts back on the cooperation in communities where we desperately need it, so if you want to be a law and order president, yes it should,” he says.