St. Charles Executive Calls for Interstate Plan

ST. CHARLES, MO. (KMOX) – Saying he doesn’t want to see the I-70 corridor through his county lose its economic punch, the St. Charles County Executive is calling on the Missouri Legislature to come up with a plan to fund a comprehensive plan for the interstate.

Steve Ehlmann says he doesn’t want I-70 to go the way of St. Charles Rock Road or 270 in north St. Louis County, economic engines that aren’t thriving anymore. Ehlmann says 20 percent of the land along the highway in his county is undeveloped, primarily because it’s hard to get to.

“We’re going to need more overpasses, we’re going to need more opportunities for people to get on and off the highway, we may need additional lane capacity,” he says.

Ehlmann says the legislature should raise the gas tax, which he calls a user fee. He says he’s also okay with tolling I-70 as long as it starts at the Warren County line.

“It’s the most fair type of fee out there, because if you don’t drive a car, you don’t pay, and if you drive your car a lot, you pay a lot,” he says.

