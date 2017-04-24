Suspect Fatally Shot in Attempted Robbery at 7-Eleven

Associated Press April 24, 2017 7:12 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) –  St. Louis police say a would-be robber is dead after a shootout with a convenience store clerk.

The shooting happened before 4 a.m. Monday morning at the 7-Eleven store at Bates and Virginia in South St. Louis. Police say a 30-year-old man announced the robbery to a female clerk who was outside smoking.

The woman had a gun and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The alleged robber died at the hospital.

The 35-year-old clerk was shot twice in the leg. Details about her condition were not immediately available.

