Suspect in Custody After Illinois Teen’s Beating Death

Associated Press April 24, 2017 2:37 PM
BREESE, Ill. (AP) – A southern Illinois sheriff says a suspect is in custody in the beating death of a high school senior at a party.

Clinton County Coroner Phillip Moss says 18-year-old Jacob J. Arter died early Sunday at a hospital in Breese. The Belleville News Democrat reports Arter was a football player at Central Community High School in the city located about 50 miles east of St. Louis.

Jacob J. Arter (Courtesy of Moss Funeral Home)

Clinton County Sheriff Doug Maue says a juvenile male is in custody. The sheriff’s department is investigating with the coroner and Clinton County prosecutors. The sheriff says Arter was at a party at a private clubhouse in a rural area when he was battered. An autopsy is planned Monday.

School superintendent Kevin Meyer remembered Arter as a “bright student” and “good teammate.”

