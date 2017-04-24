Veiled Prophet Foundation Says Thank You to First Responders

April 24, 2017 8:01 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Over 100 volunteers got together over the weekend to show their support and say ‘thank you’ to St Louis’ first responders in a community service initiative for The Veiled Prophet Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the VP organization.

Some 2500 ‘care packages’ were put together and distributed to personnel of the city’s police, fire and EMT departments. The packages included such items as Cardinals and Blues ticket vouchers, coupons, certificates and candies.

Jim Johnson, the chairman of the project, says it couldn’t have been done without the help of their partners, who delivered more than $2.6 million worth of provisions for the packages.

“It’s really encouraging to see, in so many aspects, so many different great not-for-profits that take care of all of those who are less fortunate, and in this case the first responders who protect us, that we can find a way to say thank you,” he says.

Johnson is also appreciative of all their dedicated volunteers.

Throughout the past year, The Veiled Prophet Foundation has provided 28 community service projects with the help of more than 600 volunteers.

