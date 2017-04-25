Actor Nick Offerman to Give Illinois’ Commencement Address

Associated Press April 25, 2017 9:23 PM
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Nick Offerman of the NBC hit comedy series “Parks and Recreation” will be the University of Illinois’ commencement speaker.

The actor, humorist, author and woodworker is a native of Minooka, Illinois and a 1993 graduate of the university’s theater program.

In “Parks and Recreation,” which also starred Amy Poehler and Aziz Ansari, Offerman portrayed the government-hating character Ron Swanson.

The university hinted at Offerman’s selection with a series of tweets last week, when speculation about former President Barack Obama being commencement speaker was circulating.

In replies to questions from Twitter followers, the university at first tweeted video outtakes of Obama. Several later tweets included shots of Poehler and Ansari.

Illinois’ commencement ceremony will be held May 13 in Memorial Stadium.

