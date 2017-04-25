Best Carrot Cake In St. Louis

April 25, 2017 1:00 PM
By Tere Scott

Carrot cake sounds like a healthy alternative to the sweet frosted treat. Perhaps, this point is valid when you consider there are carrots in the ingredients usually combined with sweetness, spices, nuts, raisins, and topped with cream frosting. Regardless of whether or not it’s considered a serving of veggies, St. Louis has some pretty tasty choices and choices to satisfy a carrot cake craving. Find the best carrot cake in town, from a traditional flavor to alternative twists on the classic, at these local bakeries and restaurants.

SweetArt
2203 S. 39th St.
St. Louis, MO 63110
(314) 474-0604
www.sweetartstl.com

Satisfy both your sweet tooth and love for art at one stop. This bakery cafe’ also serves as an art museum, and the happy-to-serve family owned business employees claim the good flavor comes from the love they put into the food, along with a little magic. Magic or not, the carrot cake cupcakes are amazing. The Vegan mini cake comes with no nuts or raisins and is frosted with the signature SweetArt frosting that adds just enough cream with a thin layer on top.

Hank’s Cheesecakes
1063 S. Big Bend Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63117
(314) 781-0300
www.hankscheesecakes.com

Don’t let the name fool you into thinking this place is all about cheesecakes alone. While the cheesecakes make a name for themselves, wait until you sink your teeth into the carrot cake that comes in two sizes to please any sized crowd. Get ready for double layers of cake with just the right amount of cream cheese frosting in between the layers and on top, encircled with walnut accents. Enjoy the flavor of more than a pound of carrots in each cake accented with pineapple, coconut, walnuts, cinnamon.

Sanctuaria
4198 Manchester Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110
(314) 535-9700
www.sanctuariastl.com

Step away from the hustle and bustle of city life for a moment. Look around at the 17th and 18th-century church artifacts, and take a peek at the fresh herb garden that surrounds the patio. Enjoy small plates and ceviche made with fresh and locally sourced ingredients, but save room for dessert. On special occasions, sink your fork into a sherry-pickled carrot cake; or, enjoy the carrot cake ice cream any time you visit.

Missouri Baking Company
2027 Edwards Street
St. Louis, MO 63110
(314) 773-6566
www.Facebook/Missouri-baking-company.com

Open the door to this corner bakery in the heart of the Italian Hill neighborhood, and you’ll take in more than a fresh-baked aroma. The place has provided in-store baked goods since 1924. They are so well known locally that they have little need for even a web page, and they only accept cash or check. Try the carrot muffin, which is more like a pint-sized miniature moist cake you can hold in the palm of your hand topped with delicious cream cheese frosting.

Cyrano’s Cafe
603 E. Lockwood Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63119
(314) 963-3232
www.cyranos.com

Stop in and enjoy a favorite spot on weekends or after a show in the area. Known for tasty desserts and cold, delicious ice cream delights, you will also find a tasty carrot cake to devour. This variation comes with a toasted coconut cream cheese icing. Buy it as a 9-inch cake that serves 12 to 16 people or as a single serving to enjoy all for yourself.

