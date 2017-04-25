Best Carrot Cake In St. Louis

By Tere Scott Carrot cake sounds like a healthy alternative to the sweet frosted treat. Perhaps, this point is valid when you consider there are carrots in the ingredients usually combined with sweetness, spices, nuts, raisins, and topped with cream frosting. Regardless of whether or not it’s considered a serving of veggies, St. Louis has some pretty tasty choices and choices to satisfy a carrot cake craving. Find the best carrot cake in town, from a traditional flavor to alternative twists on the classic, at these local bakeries and restaurants.

www.sweetartstl.com 2203 S. 39th St.St. Louis, MO 63110(314) 474-0604 Satisfy both your sweet tooth and love for art at one stop. This bakery cafe' also serves as an art museum, and the happy-to-serve family owned business employees claim the good flavor comes from the love they put into the food, along with a little magic. Magic or not, the carrot cake cupcakes are amazing. The Vegan mini cake comes with no nuts or raisins and is frosted with the signature SweetArt frosting that adds just enough cream with a thin layer on top.

www.hankscheesecakes.com 1063 S. Big Bend Blvd.St. Louis, MO 63117(314) 781-0300 Don't let the name fool you into thinking this place is all about cheesecakes alone. While the cheesecakes make a name for themselves, wait until you sink your teeth into the carrot cake that comes in two sizes to please any sized crowd. Get ready for double layers of cake with just the right amount of cream cheese frosting in between the layers and on top, encircled with walnut accents. Enjoy the flavor of more than a pound of carrots in each cake accented with pineapple, coconut, walnuts, cinnamon.

www.sanctuariastl.com 4198 Manchester Ave.St. Louis, MO 63110(314) 535-9700 Step away from the hustle and bustle of city life for a moment. Look around at the 17th and 18th-century church artifacts, and take a peek at the fresh herb garden that surrounds the patio. Enjoy small plates and ceviche made with fresh and locally sourced ingredients, but save room for dessert. On special occasions, sink your fork into a sherry-pickled carrot cake; or, enjoy the carrot cake ice cream any time you visit.

www.Facebook/Missouri-baking-company.com 2027 Edwards StreetSt. Louis, MO 63110(314) 773-6566 Open the door to this corner bakery in the heart of the Italian Hill neighborhood, and you’ll take in more than a fresh-baked aroma. The place has provided in-store baked goods since 1924. They are so well known locally that they have little need for even a web page, and they only accept cash or check. Try the carrot muffin, which is more like a pint-sized miniature moist cake you can hold in the palm of your hand topped with delicious cream cheese frosting.