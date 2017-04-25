Crash After Police Pursuit Snarls Traffic Outside St. Louis Airport

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A multi-vehicle accident closed traffic in both directions in front of Terminal 2 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
The crash involved a vehicle being pursued by police, when it exited Interstate 70 and collided with another vehicle on Lambert International Boulevard.
Five people from the two vehicles have been transported to the hospital with injuries, the airport reports.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with the on-going investigation, and airport police are working to resolve traffic issues around the accident scene.
The easiest way to access Terminal 2 for all motorists is Exit 238A off of I-70. Police will route all vehicles to the lower roadway until lanes are re-opened on Lambert International Blvd, the airport says.
Those heading to the airport should be able to access Terminal 1 without issue. People can also park by Terminal 1 and take MetroLink back to Terminal 2.
The airport says those with flights or with plans to pick up passengers over the next two hours should allow for extra time to deal with increased traffic and detours.