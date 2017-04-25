Humane Society Opens New Adoption and Medical Center

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KMOX)-After ten years of planning and fundraising, the Humane Society of Missouri cut the ribbon Tuesday on its Best Buddy Adoption Center and Animal Medical Center of Mid-America in Maryland Heights.

“This is absolutely a dream come true for the Humane Society of Missouri,” says Society President Kathy Warnick. The $16 million, 44,000 square foot building doubles the capacity of the former Maryland Heights facility, with room for 400 animals, and is four-times larger. “It is an extremely bright, airy, colorful, inviting and comfortable environment for people and for animals.”

Warnick believes the location itself, at Page and Schuetz, will increase adoptions. “We are so highly visible. We have 76,000 vehicles a day going by our front door and we feel the increased visibility is going to be extremely helpful in increasing the awareness of adoptable pets and the available of top notch medical care, as well.”

Warnick says the Animal Medical Center of Mid-America is equipped with an integrated pain management center. “That is truly state of the art. We have an underwater treadmill, laser therapy. We have a stance analyzer. We also are going to be doing plasma therapy. It is something that is going take the veterinary medical aspect of the Humane Society to new levels and help so many more animals in need.”

The center also includes an ‘animal surrender’ area, where people can drop off strays 24-hours a day. “If you find an animal in the middle of the evening or overnight, you can drop it off in our night drop cages. We will provide attention for that animal and care for the animal.”

You’ll be able to hear more about the new center, and the Humane Society of Missouri, on Total Information AM on Saturday morning.

