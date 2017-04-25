KMOX News Wins 5 Murrow Awards, Including Breaking News, Newscast

KMOX News has been honored with five Edward R. Murrow regional awards for 2016 news coverage:
Breaking News
KMOX-AM
St. Louis, MO
News Series
The Deadly Dish – Megan Lynch
KMOX-AM
St. Louis, MO
Newscast
Total Information AM
KMOX-AM
St. Louis, MO
Sports Reporting
High School Spotlight: Civic Memorial Football – Chris Hrabe, Sam Masterson
KMOX-AM
St. Louis, MO
Excellence in Innovation
On the Campaign Trail – Michael Calhoun
KMOX-AM
St. Louis, MO
KMOX competes with large market radio stations in Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa, and was awarded more radio awards than any other radio station in the region.