KMOX News Wins 5 Murrow Awards, Including Breaking News, Newscast

KMOX News (@kmoxnews) April 25, 2017 3:28 PM
KMOX News has been honored with five Edward R. Murrow regional awards for 2016 news coverage:

Breaking News
KMOX-AM
St. Louis, MO

News Series
The Deadly Dish – Megan Lynch
KMOX-AM
St. Louis, MO

Newscast
Total Information AM
KMOX-AM
St. Louis, MO

Sports Reporting
High School Spotlight: Civic Memorial Football – Chris Hrabe, Sam Masterson
KMOX-AM
St. Louis, MO

Excellence in Innovation
On the Campaign Trail – Michael Calhoun
KMOX-AM
St. Louis, MO

KMOX competes with large market radio stations in Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa, and was awarded more radio awards than any other radio station in the region.

