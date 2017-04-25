Mo. Supreme Court Declines to Hear St. Louis Minimum Wage Case

April 25, 2017 9:03 PM
Filed Under: Minimum Wage

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Supreme Court has declined to rehear the case involving the St. Louis City minimum wage hike.

Last month, the state’s Supreme Court struck down a state wage law on procedural grounds, but a 2015 St. Louis ordinance was reinstated that sought to raise the wage to $10 in 2017 and $11 in 2018.

The ruling last month says a 1998 law prohibiting some cities from creating their own minimum wages is unconstitutional, because it was passed as part of a bill with a different subject matter.

KTVI reports plans for the city to increase minimum wage to $11 an hour are still unclear. A spokesperson for Lyda Krewson did not provide a comment Tuesday evening.

