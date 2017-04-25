Police: Missouri Body Encased in Concrete Likely Missing Man

Associated Press April 25, 2017 9:29 PM
Filed Under: body, Carl DeBrodie, Concrete, dead, death, encased, found, Fulton, man, Missing, Missouri

FULTON, Mo. (AP) – Police in central Missouri’s Fulton say a body found encased in concrete inside a container is likely that of a developmentally disabled man missing for nearly a week from a group home.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that the body discovered the previous day in a Fulton storage unit may be 31-year-old Carl DeBrodie. Results of any autopsy on the body have not been released.

DeBrodie’s cousin, Rebecca Summers, says DeBrodie had been living at a Fulton group home for the past nine years and was reported missing April 17.

No other details were immediately released.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia