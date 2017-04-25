Researchers Give Thumbs Up to 4 Cups of Coffee a Day

(CBS) – Researchers conclude that coffee in moderation is not bad for your health.
CBS News correspondent Gary Nunn reports that it’s OK to drink moderate amounts of coffee.
Scientists reviewed more than 700 pieces of research on the effects of caffeine on humans, concluding that four cups of coffee a day are not bad for you health, including three cups for pregnant women.
The study is published in the Journal of Food and Chemical Toxicology.
The key, researchers say, is not to say go over the limit — those who do risk a number of health problems, from heart failure to anxiety.