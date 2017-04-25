Strange Donuts Launches Social Media Racing Fundraiser

April 25, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: charity, Dollar, donations, doughnuts, free, Girls on the Run, Instagram, Jason Bockman, loser, National Donut Day, race, Social Media, St. Louis, Strange Donuts, StrangeCares.org, video, winner

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – When’s the last time you challenged someone to a good ole fashion foot race? It’s time to bring out the wheels and take on your friends, family or coworkers to help Strange Donuts give scholarships to deserving kids in the St. Louis area.

Strange Donuts made the announcement at noon Monday, that from now until National Donut Day on June 2, you can race a friend and get a free donut for it.

Co-Founder of Strange Donuts, Jason Bockman is clearly ready to race anyone for the cause.

But there’s a catch. Only the winner of the race will get a doughnut, and the loser must donate $1 to StrangeCares.org.

To participate, all you have to do is publish the race on your Instagram story, and tag @StrangeDonuts in it. Then while your story is still active, you can go to one of the Strange Donuts locations and show the video to an employee. Instagram stories will stay active for 24 hours.

The winner can pick his or her free doughnut, but the loser must buck up a dollar.

Don’t be afraid to go all-out in your race, becuase the most memorable race competitors will be ‘showered with gifts’ from Strange Donuts and receive track suits.

Good luck racers.

