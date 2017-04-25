The Loop Gains HopCat Craft Beer Bar, Garden

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Delmar Loop has landed a new craft beer bar and beer garden, thanks in part to the Loop Trolley.
BarFly Ventures announced it’s bringing its HopCat chain to 6317 Delmar, in between Iron Age Tattoo and a city parking garage. Michigan-based HopCat is investing more than $2.5 million on the two-story craft beer bar.
The bar will feature 80 beers on tap, 30 of which will be local. It will also have a full food menu, an outdoor beer garden and street seating on Delmar.
The company says a factor in choosing St. Louis and the Delmar Loop was the trolley and walkability of the neighborhood.
HopCat founder Mark Sellers tells the St. Louis Business Journal they recognize the St. Louis area’s major role in America’s brewing heritage, and believe they can strengthen the Loop, which Sellers calls a unique neighborhood.
BarFly is currently hiring its management team, and they will start looking for hourly employees this summer. They hope to open HopCat later this year.