Two Lawmakers Work to Address Code Violations at NLEC

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two Missouri state lawmakers from North St. Louis are trying to get people back into the recently shuttered New Life Evangelistic Center downtown.
State Representatives Joshua Peters and Bruce Franks are working with local carpenters to bring the New Life Evangelistic Center up to code. Peters says the Biddle House, opened last summer North of downtown, runs afoul of federal housing rules.
“The Biddle house, which will serve a majority African American population, directly increases segregation of poor minorities and funnels them to blighted ghettos,” Peters says.
The carpenters have agreed to do the work for free – next up is finding a home improvement store to donate materials.
Peters and Franks also sent a letter to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. It says the Biddle House moved those homeless from a more affluent area downtown to an already impoverished area – creating a “disparate impact” among those in that neighborhood.
