Missouri Fraternity Challenges Carrie Underwood During Blues Playoffs

Tonight is Game 1 of the St. Louis Blues’ playoff series against the Nashville Predators. And country music star Carrie Underwood’s husband happens to play for Nashville (center Mike Fisher).

The Sigma Pi fraternity from the University of Missouri – Columbia is using this piece of information to its advantage and calling out the country singer — placing their bet.

Hey @carrieunderwood we have a challenge for you. Can we get some help @StLouisBlues @PredsNHL pic.twitter.com/p0rGMEEdlv — Sigma Pi – ΓΣ (@SigmaPiMizzou) April 25, 2017

The group posted to Twitter, challenging Underwood to host a concert in Columbia if the Blues win the series. The fraternity promises to donate money from the concert to a charity of their choice.

BUT, if the Predators win the series, the men say they will donate 200 hours of community service to Underwood’s charity of choice.

Carrie Underwood has yet to respond to the fraternity’s appealing bet, but it does sound like a win-win challenge!

