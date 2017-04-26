‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Soundtrack Released in Doritos Bags

If you left your walkman behind back in the ’80s, don’t worry, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.” soundtrack will be featured as a built-in cassette player in a Doritos bag.
Doritos and Marvel have teamed up for the “Rock Out Loud” campaign that features a limited-edition series of Doritos bags with the movie’s soundtrack built right in. The bags can also be recharged to play as many times as you would like.
Here’s the full track list for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
“Flash Light” – Parliament
“Father and Son” – Yusuf / Cat Stevens
“Surrender” – Cheap Trick
“Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang” – Silver
“Come a Little Bit Closer” – Jay & the Americans
“Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” – Looking Glass
“My Sweet Lord” – George Harrison
“Southern Nights” – Glen Campbell
“Bring It on Home to Me” – Sam Cooke
“The Chain” – Fleetwood Mac
“Lake Shore Drive” – Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah
“Fox on the Run” – Sweet
“Mr. Blue Sky” – Electric Light Orchestra
“Guardians Inferno” – The Sneepers, David Hasselhoff
The custom bags will be available for purchase on April 28th at Amazon.com/Doritos while supplies last. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” will hit theaters May 5th.