Hail, Storms Threaten St. Louis-Area Wednesday Afternoon

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Expect to be driving through rain and possibly hail on the commute home in the St. Louis area, Tuesday. AccuWeather and KMOX meteorologist Dean DeVore says strong storms will be in the area this afternoon and into the evening.
This morning saw some lightening and rain in the region, but the worst of the weather is expected to be in St. Louis around 3 p.m. through 8 p.m. That storm could bring heavy downpours, damaging wind and hail, DeVore says.
DeVore says there will be a break, with scattered showers today and a high of 73-degrees, before the bad weather hits.
Overnight tonight, we’ll see temperatures in the mid-40s with a slight chance of showers. That will make way for a better Friday, DeVore says, with a high in the low 70s.
But more storms could be in the area on Saturday and Sunday, with a greater expectation of thunderstorms on Sunday.
