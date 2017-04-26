KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Inside Pitch: Cardinals Have Advice for Parents of Young Athletes

April 26, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Adam Wainwright, advice, Ameren Illinois, athletes, baseball, Children, help, Inside Pitch 2017, kid, Kolten Wong, Kyle McClellan, parents, sports, St. Louis Cardinals, Teach, Trevor Rosenthal, young, youth

No one knows your kids better than you, parents. But sometimes parents of young athletes find it tough to take a step back and think about if what you are doing is helping or hurting your kids.

Many St. Louis Cardinals players can look at this common dilemma from both viewpoints, since they were once young athletes and now have kids of their own.

The main consensus between Adam Wainwright, Kolten Wong and Trevor Rosenthal was that parents sometimes need to just get out of the way. As Wong puts it, “Your kid has to find the love for the game on his own.”

