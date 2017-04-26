KMOX Named 2017 NAB Crystal Radio Award Winner

LAS VEGAS (KMOX) – KMOX 1120 AM is one of 10 radio stations in the country to be awarded the 2017 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Crystal Radio Award, for it’s “outstanding year-round commitment to community service.”
KMOX was among 50 finalists at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, which included our sister station Y98 98.1 FM.
The Crystal Award has been given annually since 1987, to 10 radio stations to recognize its “year-round commitment to local community service.” Accepting the award for KMOX at the 30th anniversary of the NAB Crystal Radio Awards was Director of Engineering at CBS Radio-St. Louis, Joe Geerling.
KMOX hasn’t won the award since 1988.
Here is the full list of 2017 winners:
KMOX-AM St. Louis, MO
WREW-FM Cincinnati, OH
KRMG-FM Tulsa, OK
WTOP-FM Washington, D.C.
WBLS-FM New York, NY
WUBE-FM Cincinnati, OH
WDNS-FM Bowling Green, KY
WYCT-FM Pensacola, FL
WHUR-FM Washington, D.C.
WZUS-FM Decatur, IL
