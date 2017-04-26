Prowler Spotted Outside Homes In Wildwood Neighborhood

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOX) – A man who has been spotted skulking outside homes in a Wildwood neighborhood remains at large, despite being caught on surveillance video.

“This is a guy who’s approaching other people’s property and he is manipulating items on that property,” explained St. Louis County Police spokesman Benjamin Granda. “But he’s also, we believe, watching residents.”

Seeking prowler suspect in Wildwood. Used ladder under a resident's bathroom window. Call PD if you have info: https://t.co/4EIGlFdx4e pic.twitter.com/wfwj3kzHs5 — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) April 25, 2017

In fact just this week, a woman reported to police that the man was using a ladder to sneak a peek into the bathroom of her home in the 200 block of Timber Tree Court.

It’s believed the same suspect, described by police as a Caucasian male in his late teens or early 20s, is responsible for at least three other prowling incidents in late January and early February.

“The most alarming thing here is that we don’t know his intention or his motivation for what he’s doing,” Granda said. “People can help us out by sharing this video that’s on our social media, getting that video out there.”

Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS.

