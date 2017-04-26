KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

St. Louis’ City Minimum Wage May Rise as Early as Next Week

Associated Press April 26, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: city of St. Louis, Mayor Krewson, Mayor Lyda Krewson, Minimum Wage, Missouri Supreme Court, st. louis city

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis’ city minimum wage could rise to $10 an hour starting next week now that the state’s highest court won’t reconsider its ruling upholding it.

The Missouri Supreme Court in February rejected claims by business groups that setting a wage higher than the state’s $7.65 one would spawn regulatory confusion. The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to revisit that, ending the issue.

The ordinance sets a $10-an-hour minimum wage in the city this year, climbing to $11 in 2018.

Mayor Lyda Krewson calls the increase “good for our city’s economy” and “a win for our city’s working families.” Critics counter that St. Louis’ minimum wage, if higher than in surrounding areas, will put local employers at a competitive disadvantage, hurting the economy.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia