Teenager Charged as Adult For Stabbing 80-Year-Old Woman to Death

Associated Press April 26, 2017 7:33 AM
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A southwestern Missouri 17-year-old has been charged as an adult in the stabbing death of an 80-year-old woman.

Trystan Westrip of Republic is charged in Greene County with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree tampering and second-degree arson.

Westrip was 16 at the time of Mary Shisler’s death last October.

Investigators say Westrip told them he was planning to drive to Canada after a dispute with his parents when he happened upon Shisler at her home near Strafford. Authorities say Shisler offered to buy Westrip gas, but Westrip repeatedly stabbed her and left her body in a field before stealing Shisler’s vehicle.

He was arrested a short time later in Marshfield.

Online court records don’t show whether Westrip has an attorney.

Westrip’s bond hasn’t been set.

