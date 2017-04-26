Trip to Disney World Before St. Louis Family Hospitalized by Stolen Car Crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two young boys and their mother injured in a crash with a car fleeing police near St. Louis Lambert International Airport Tuesday remain hospitalized in critical condition.
In the days before the crash, 5-year-old Evan Lee, 9-year-old Caleb Lee, and their mother, Candice, had been with several family members enjoying Disney World, swimming in the ocean for the first time.
The father told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the boys had held baby alligators at an animal farm and experienced their first plane ride on the trip.
Police say the stolen SUV that slammed into the Lee’s family car had been taken from two Saint Louis University students in the 4000 block of West Pine earlier that morning.
Three suspects in the stolen car have been turned over to juvenile authorities.