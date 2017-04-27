18-Year-Old Shot in North County Armed Robbery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – St. Louis County police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting in Uplands Park.
Officer Benjamin Granda says the 18-year-old man was walking to the bus in the 3600 block of Oakdale when three suspects drove up, displayed a firearm and demanded his property.
The victim dropped his backpack and tried to run away, but was shot. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Police are looking for a small silver SUV with tinted windows. There’s no description of the suspects.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police or CrimeStoppers, 866-371-TIPS.