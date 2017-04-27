KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

18-Year-Old Shot in North County Armed Robbery

April 27, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: armed robbery, north county, North St. Louis County, St. Louis County Police, Uplands Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – St. Louis County police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting in Uplands Park.

Officer Benjamin Granda says the 18-year-old man was walking to the bus in the 3600 block of Oakdale when three suspects drove up, displayed a firearm and demanded his property.

The victim dropped his backpack and tried to run away, but was shot. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are looking for a small silver SUV with tinted windows. There’s no description of the suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police or CrimeStoppers, 866-371-TIPS.

