How Much Would it Cost For an Epic Batting Practice Experience at Busch Stadium?

You can’t say you’ve never imaged yourself taking a few swings in the batter’s box at Busch Stadium. Well, it’s only $25,000 away.

You and 44 friends, family members or coworkers would spend four hours inside the lower level of Busch Stadium, usually reserved for players. You’ll use the away locker room to get dressed, then take the field for a profession batting practice experience. Included in the cost is personalized baseball bats, authentic Cardinals hats and seating in the green seats for 250 guests.

If you’re working on a slightly smaller budget, you can take the whole group to the underground batting cages behind the dugouts. That’ll cost you $1,350.

But if you’re wanting something a little more intimate, maybe a dinner date, well you can have a meal right on top of home plate (day or night). The cost, a minimum of $5,000 for up to 10 people.

Maybe you want to host the next family reunion on the field. How about dinner on the track behind home plate? That’ll run you a minimum of $4,500 for 150 people.

Let’s go for something really big, how about getting married on home plate with all your guests sitting in the green seats behind the track? It can happen for a minimum rental fee of $8,000, for up to 400 guests.

If you can’t have your wedding at the stadium, you can still take some wedding photos there. Go anywhere around the seats, dugouts or warning track for an hour and take as many photos as you’d like for $425.

You can easily waste an hour looking through the St. Louis Cardinals Special Events brochure. So here are a few other opportunities that may not have know you could buy if you want to:

Ballpark tours (up to 20 guests): $250

Fredbird appearance: $175 – 30 minutes; $350 – 1 hour

Pitching in the bullpen (up to 120 guests): $1,350

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook