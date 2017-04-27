HIGHLIGHTS: Carpenter Slams St. Louis Past Toronto, 8-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Carpenter belted a grand slam in the 11th inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals an 8-4 win over Toronto, Thursday afternoon.
The Cardinals were down to their last out in the ninth until Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer.
Carpenter finished with five RBIs and Grichuk had three in the Cardinals’ seventh win in nine games.
