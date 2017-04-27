HIGHLIGHTS: Carpenter Slams St. Louis Past Toronto, 8-4

April 27, 2017 9:57 PM
Filed Under: Matt Carpenter, Randal Grichuk, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Carpenter belted a grand slam in the 11th inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals an 8-4 win over Toronto, Thursday afternoon.

The Cardinals were down to their last out in the ninth until Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer.

Carpenter finished with five RBIs and Grichuk had three in the Cardinals’ seventh win in nine games.

