MSD Clears Debris From Storm Sewers in Preparation for Rain

April 27, 2017 10:15 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) crews spent much of the day Thursday clearing debris from inlets and storm sewers.

Spokesman Sean Hadley says homeowners should take responsibility too – making sure their downspouts and gutters are clear so water doesn’t seep into basements, and making sure yard debris is clear from storm drains.

He also suggests knowing your neighborhood’s flood risk.

“Everybody is in a flood zone and it’s just a matter knowing of what level risk you are in,” Hadley says. “If you are in a high risk area, you are pretty much required…to have flood insurance. We want to make sure people are actually prepared.”

Hadley says MSD has bypass pumps set up near the Fenton Wastewater Treatment Plant just in case. It was inundated during massive flooding in December 2015.

