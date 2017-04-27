Social Media, Companies Poke Fun At ‘Pre-Dirtied’ And See-Through Jeans

April 27, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: jeans, Nordstrom

The latest trends in jeans may have customers shaking their heads.

Nordstrom made headlines recently for selling pairs of “pre-dirtied” jeans for $425!

The fashion retailer is also selling a $95 pair of “clear knee mom jeans.” The jeans were created by the brand Topshop.

Those aren’t the only revealing pants Topshop has created. They’re also marketing a fully clear, plastic pair of jeans for $100 according to their website.

Shoppers have rushed to social media to make fun of the latest trend in high-priced pants.

Even sporting wear company Reebok jumped in on the fun, offering their new “sweaty” t-shirt. Reebok jokingly promises the fake shirt comes with “authentic sweat for those who don’t have time to put in the real work.”

