Social Media, Companies Poke Fun At ‘Pre-Dirtied’ And See-Through Jeans

The latest trends in jeans may have customers shaking their heads.
Nordstrom made headlines recently for selling pairs of “pre-dirtied” jeans for $425!
The fashion retailer is also selling a $95 pair of “clear knee mom jeans.” The jeans were created by the brand Topshop.
Those aren’t the only revealing pants Topshop has created. They’re also marketing a fully clear, plastic pair of jeans for $100 according to their website.
Shoppers have rushed to social media to make fun of the latest trend in high-priced pants.
Even sporting wear company Reebok jumped in on the fun, offering their new “sweaty” t-shirt. Reebok jokingly promises the fake shirt comes with “authentic sweat for those who don’t have time to put in the real work.”