KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Wednesday’s Rain Lays Groundwork for Flood Threat This Weekend

April 27, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: big, Burbeuse, flooding, Kaskaskia, Mark Fuchs, Meramec, National Weather Service, NWS, river flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – All of the rain that fell Wednesday has left the ground saturated, setting the stage for some potentially serious flooding over the weekend.

“Into the weekend – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – we are expecting a series of potentially heavy rainfall events coming through the Metropolitan area,” says Mark Fuchs, hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

Some weather models show the possibility of as much as 7 inches of rain falling through Sunday, he says, creating flood risks along the Meramec, Burbeuse, Kaskaskia and Big rivers.

“These rivers are potentially looking at some significant flooding, if these rainfall forecasts we’re looking at come to pass,” Fuchs says.

And that’s when he points out that there’s some wiggle room in the forecast, and it’s possible we won’t get that much rain.

Fuchs says any flooding that might occur would not be long-term.

Visit kmox.com/weather for the latest weather information.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia