Wednesday’s Rain Lays Groundwork for Flood Threat This Weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – All of the rain that fell Wednesday has left the ground saturated, setting the stage for some potentially serious flooding over the weekend.
“Into the weekend – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – we are expecting a series of potentially heavy rainfall events coming through the Metropolitan area,” says Mark Fuchs, hydrologist with the National Weather Service.
Some weather models show the possibility of as much as 7 inches of rain falling through Sunday, he says, creating flood risks along the Meramec, Burbeuse, Kaskaskia and Big rivers.
“These rivers are potentially looking at some significant flooding, if these rainfall forecasts we’re looking at come to pass,” Fuchs says.
And that’s when he points out that there’s some wiggle room in the forecast, and it’s possible we won’t get that much rain.
Fuchs says any flooding that might occur would not be long-term.
