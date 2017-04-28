KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Body in Concrete-Encased Container Is Missing Missouri Man’s

Associated Press April 28, 2017 7:11 PM
Filed Under: Boone/Callaway County, Carl DeBrodie, concrete-encased, Container, dead, death, Disability, found, Fulton, man, Missing, Missouri

FULTON, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a body found in a concrete-encased container in central Missouri is that of a man who went missing from a home for the mentally disabled.

Fulton police Detective Dall Hedges said in a news release Friday that the body found Monday in Fulton is that of 31-year-old Carl DeBrodie. The Boone/Callaway County medical examiner’s office made the identification.

A cause of death has not been determined.

DeBrodie was reported missing April 17 but Fulton Police Chief Steve Myers has said it’s likely the man had not been seen for months before his disappearance was reported.

He lived in what is called an independent supported living home. Private contractors run the homes, which house a handful of clients who all have disabilities.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen