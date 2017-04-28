Cardinals Give Reds 7-5 Headache

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dexter Fowler and Jedd Gyorko homered and Yadier Molina short-circuited a rally with a bases-loaded pickoff to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

St. Louis won for the ninth time in 11 games and moved above the .500 mark for the first time since winning its season opener against the Chicago Cubs.

The Reds have lost eight of nine.

Lance Lynn (3-1) allowed six hits and one run over six innings to record his third straight win for St. Louis. He struck out five and walked two.

Fowler hit a two-run homer off Tim Adleman (0-1) in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie. Gyorko pushed the lead to a 4-1 with a solo blast in the sixth.

Molina picked a stunned Eugenio Suarez off third base to end the sixth, with the Cardinals up 3-1.

Seung Hwan Oh retired four batters to pick up his sixth save in seven opportunities.

Joey Votto hit a two-run homer in the eighth. Scott Schebler had a solo shot in the second to give the Reds a 1-0 lead. Scooter Gennett doubled in a pair of runs in the eighth.

Mesoraco went 1 for 3 in his first game since coming off the disabled list on Thursday. He missed the start of the season with shoulder and hip injuries.

MAGIC NO. 9

The Cardinals lead the majors with 17 RBI out of the No. 9 spot in the batting order. They have hit six home runs, also a league best.

ADVANTAGE HAMILTON

Cincinnati outfielder Billy Hamilton is 24-for-26 in stolen base attempts against Yadier Molina, the most by any player against the eight-time Gold Glove catcher. Hamilton singled with two out in the fifth, but did not attempt to steal.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday, according to Reds manager Bryan Price. Bailey began the season on the disabled list after undergoing surgery to remove bone chips in his elbow in February … RHP Barrett Astin was optioned to Class AAA Louisville.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Bronson Arroyo (2-2, 6.86) will make his fifth start of the season in the middle game of the three-game set.

Cards: RHP Mike Leake (3-1, 1.32) will take on his former team. Leake is 0-3 in five career starts against the Reds.

