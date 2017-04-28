Fair St. Louis Announces Entertainment Lineup for 2017

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Officials have finally announced the entertainment lineup for this summer’s Fair St Louis!
Hip-Hop Artist Akon, Alternative Rockers 3 Doors Down, and Country super-star Jake Owen are the headliners for what is called America’s Biggest Birthday Party held again this year in Forest Park.
Akon will wrap up the show on Sunday night, July 2nd, after performances by Dirty Muggs and Super Duper Kyle.
Monday July 3rd’s evening line up features Eve 6 and Sister Hazel along with 3 Doors Down. Tuesday, July 4th Matt Stillwell, Dan and Shay, and Jake Owen will perform.
Fireworks will follow the concerts on all three nights.
The festivities begin Saturday, July 1st with the VP Parade downtown.
Transportation and parking plans will be released in following weeks. Fair St. Louis officials encourage the Metrolink, biking, and walking as great options to and from the event.
