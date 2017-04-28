Illinois Bill Could Keep Presidential Candidates Off the Ballot

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Presidential candidates would have to release their tax returns under a bill passed by the Illinois Senate.
The measure, sponsored by State Senator and candidate for governor Daniel Biss, requires candidates to release their last five years of tax returns if they want to appear on the Illinois ballot.
“By releasing 5 years of tax returns I believe candidates for president will enable voters to make a decision with full information. They’ll be able to evaluate potential conflicts of interest and they’ll be able to make other evaluations about financial decision making and priorities and values that might be crucial in that decision,” he says.
State Senator Chris Nybo says this is playing politics and could have major implications.
“Your bill has the possibility of removing a candidate who has been considered and nominated by a major political party from appearing on a ballot here in Illinois,” he says.
The bill now moves to the House.