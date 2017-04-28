KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Local Mayors Step in on Budget Debate

April 28, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: budget, freezing, Governor Bruce Rauner, Illinois, mayors, Property tax

CHICAGO, ILL. (KMOX) – Suburban Chicago mayors are stepping into the statewide debate over freezing local property taxes.

The proposal is a key element of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s agenda. The Republican has insisted on the freeze before agreeing to a state budget.

Leaders representing more than 150 cities and villages surrounding Chicago say a freeze would handicap local government and do nothing to address Illinois’ budget problems.

The outcry comes the same week 400 school superintendents signed a petition asking Rauner and lawmakers end their two-year budget stalemate.

