Local Mayors Step in on Budget Debate

CHICAGO, ILL. (KMOX) – Suburban Chicago mayors are stepping into the statewide debate over freezing local property taxes.
The proposal is a key element of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s agenda. The Republican has insisted on the freeze before agreeing to a state budget.
Leaders representing more than 150 cities and villages surrounding Chicago say a freeze would handicap local government and do nothing to address Illinois’ budget problems.
The outcry comes the same week 400 school superintendents signed a petition asking Rauner and lawmakers end their two-year budget stalemate.