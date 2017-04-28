Metro Makes Effort to Hire More Police to Patrol Trains

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Metrolink makes the first move to hire more police to patrol the trains.
After two recent fatal shootings along the Metrolink line, Metro President and CEO John Nations is calling for $20 million more in security spending – enough to put a cop on every train and platform.
“We believe that if we have more police officers on the trains, particularly at certain times, then it will have the effect of reducing unfortunate incidents on our trains,” Nations says.
Nations says there is no substitute for having a police officer on trains to monitor activity.
The Metro Board has approved the item in the budget, which would also include money for a study on turnstiles. However, the money would have to come from St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Claire County.
The city and county have yet to met with Nations to discuss their security plans.