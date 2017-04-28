Mo. Bill Would Allow Public Funds to go to Private Schools

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – A measure to allow state funds go to private schools was passed by the Missouri Senate.
St. Louis County Senator Jill Schupp says the measure would hurt public education and its main funding source.
“I think that this is a way to do an end run around protecting our public funds which are supposed to go our public schools,” she says.
St. Louis County Senator Andrew Koenig says the measure would save the state money and give parents more education choices for their special needs child.
“This provides options for kids who need other options,” he says.
Opponents say it does not provide enough oversight for private schools and special needs children. Supporters said parents should be allowed to have the most educational choices possible for their child. The measure would give tax credits for donations to educational assistance programs, parents of foster children, children with disabilities, and children from military families may use those scholarships to pay for private school tuition among other expenses.