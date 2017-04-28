KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Mom Forgets Picture Day, Kid’s Pic Goes Viral

April 28, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: parents, School Picture Day, students

Picture day at school can be one of the most annoying days of the year for parents.

While most students are in their best clothes, it seems like there are always a couple kids that either forgot to tell their parents or the parents completely forgot.

This Georgia mom will never forget again, after she got a call that her son’s class photo won’t make it in the yearbook because of the shirt he was wearing.

The mother captioned the photo:

“So, I had to go to school today to be sure this wasn’t going in the yearbook…Yes, the B in BASSMASTER is hidden. Guess it’s what I deserve for forgetting picture day. #momoftheyear1f3c6 Mom Forgets Picture Day, Kids Pic Goes Viral🏆”

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen