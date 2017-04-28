New Arthritis Drug Could Become a Vaccine

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Local researchers take a new approach to fighting arthritis.
Washington University’s Dr. Farshid Guilak rewired the stem cells of mice to produce an anti-inflammatory arthritis drug that activates when the cells encounter inflammation.
“These cells won’t do anything unless they sense inflammation, and when they do they’ll turn on the drug to set off the inflammatory flare, and when the fare subsides, they’ll shut off the drug so you don’t have massive amounts of drugs pouring in and suppressing your immune system when you don’t need them.
While this research isn’t ready for clinical testing yet, Guilak says his long term hope is this technique could act as a vaccine for arthritis and other conditions.