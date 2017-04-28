KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Transgender Woman Suing Mo. Companies for Harassment

April 28, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: harassment, transgender woman

COLUMBIA, MO. (AP) – A transgender woman has filed a harassment lawsuit against two Missouri construction companies.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that J. Aubrey Simonetti sued Columbia-based Keith Contracting and Grove Construction General Contracting on Tuesday. She alleges one company fired her over the issue of her 2015 transition, and the other canceled an interview with her.

Simonetti says a Keith employee told her she was fired in July 2015 because of “her sex and for wearing women’s clothing and makeup.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen