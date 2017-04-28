VIDEO: Jimmy John’s Employee Completely Calm During Armed Robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – Stunning surveillance video posted to YouTube by the Kansas City Police Department shows an armed man point a gun directly at a Jimmy John’s employee’s head during a robbery.

The crystal-clear video, posted Thursday, shows the suspect placing his order with an employee at the cash register before pulling a gun out of his hoodie pocket, demanding all the money from the register.

The Jimmy John’s employee remains completely composed as he empties the drawer of all the paper bills, handing them to the man before the suspect leaves the store.

The video’s caption reads:

“At 9:15 p.m. April 26, 2017, officers with the KCPD were dispatched to the Jimmy Johns located at 3900 Broadway Blvd. in regard to an armed robbery. An unknown black male wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt entered the restaurant, placed an order, then pointed a gun at the cashier demanding money from the register. Police are requesting assistance in identifying the suspect in the surveillance video.”

Police have since posted an update, saying the suspect has been identified and is now in custody.

