Endangered Person Advisory Issued for Missing O’Fallon, MO Woman

Greg Branson April 29, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: missing person

O’FALLON, MO (KMOX) – Police in O’Fallon, Missouri are looking for a missing woman. An endangered person advisory has been issued for 38-year-old Katherine Lazerus. She was last seen Friday night near the Twin Chimney’s subdivision.
Lazarus is white, four-11 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans. Police say Lazerus suffers from emotional and behavioral disorders, and can be aggressive if confronted.
Anyone with information is asked to call O’Fallon Police at 636-240-3200.

