Weather Warnings for Parts of Area

St. Louis, MO (NWC) The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that affects the following KMOX locations:

St. Louis County,MO

St. Charles County,MO

Lincoln County,MO

Franklin County,MO

Warren County,MO

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois…

St. Charles County in east central Missouri…

Southeastern Lincoln County in east central Missouri…

East central Franklin County in east central Missouri…

West central St. Louis County in east central Missouri…

Southeastern Warren County in east central Missouri…

* Until 345 PM CDT.

* At 252 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Wright City to near Union, moving northeast at 55

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

O’Fallon, St. Charles, St. Peters, Chesterfield, Wildwood, Ballwin,

Wentzville, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Manchester, Creve Coeur,

Lake St. Louis, Washington, Dardenne Prairie, Town and Country,

Union, Eureka, Ellisville, Des Peres and Pacific.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 247 and 261.

Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 199 and 229.

This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Castlewood State

Park, and First Missouri State Capitol Historic Site.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning that affects the following KMOX locations:

Lincoln County,MO

Warren County,MO

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois…

Pike County in west central Illinois…

Southern Adams County in west central Illinois…

Ralls County in northeastern Missouri…

Lincoln County in east central Missouri…

Eastern Audrain County in central Missouri…

Montgomery County in east central Missouri…

Marion County in northeastern Missouri…

Warren County in east central Missouri…

Pike County in northeastern Missouri…

Northern Gasconade County in east central Missouri…

* Until 1100 PM CDT Saturday.

* At 305 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates that 2 to 4

inches of rain has already fallen across the area since late last

night. There have been several reports of creeks and streams at

bankful and a few roads have water over them. An additional 1 to 2

inches of rain is possible through this evening.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hannibal, Troy, Warrenton, Bowling Green, Pittsfield, Vandalia,

Palmyra, Louisiana, Wright City, Montgomery City, Monroe City,

Hermann, Elsberry, Wellsville, Warren, Moscow Mills, Winfield,

Barry, Griggsville and Davis.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 72 between exits 4 and 35.

Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 170 and 200.

This also includes Deutschheim Historic Site, Cuivre River State

Park, and Graham Cave State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.