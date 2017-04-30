Pete Kozma On The Move Again

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers claimed infielder Pete Kozma off waivers from the New York Yankees and made room for him by sending utilityman Jurickson Profar to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.
Kozma was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday when shortstop Didi Gregorius was activated from the 10-day disabled list after recovering from a right shoulder strain sustained while playing for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.
The 29-year-old Kozma was 1 for 9 in 11 games with the Yankees. He made three starts at shortstop.
A first-round draft pick by St. Louis in 2007, Kozma is a career .221 hitter in 286 games. His first five big league seasons were with the Cardinals. Kozma spent 2016 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees’ system.
Profar, the Rangers’ former top prospect, made 13 starts in left field and is hitting .135 (5 for 37).
