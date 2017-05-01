2017 Floods – Here’s How to Help

EUREKA, Mo.

Volunteers are needed in Eureka to assist in the river flood relief efforts.

Volunteers should check-in at the Volunteer Reception Center to sign a volunteer waiver and then be divided into groups to assist with filling sandbags, moving them, and building levees.

The United Way of Greater St. Louis will be accepting volunteers until Monday, May 1 at 8 p.m., give or take, depending on the river. Volunteer needs will be kept up to date on STLVolunteer.org

Guidelines for volunteering: – Wear warm layers, closed toe shoes (rain boots), and rain gear – Bring shovels, gloves and bottled water

Please express interest and call (636) 939-6601 to complete registration. If you receive a busy signal, call 636-938-5505 to complete registration.​

Those looking to volunteer can also call Eureka police (636-938-6600) so they can be sent directly to where they’re needed most.

They’re especially looking for people willing to lend their pick-ups or flatbed trucks to the cause, and volunteers are urged to bring their own gloves and shovels.

VALLEY PARK, Mo.

Volunteers are needed in Valley Park to assist in the river flood relief efforts. Volunteers should check-in at the Volunteer Reception Center to sign a volunteer waiver and then be divided into groups to assist with filling sandbags, moving them, and building levees.

The United Way of Greater St. Louis will be accepting volunteers Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m. until the 8 p.m., give or take, depending on the river. Volunteer needs will be kept up to date on STLVolunteer.org

Guidelines for volunteering: – Wear warm layers, closed toe shoes (rain boots), and rain gear – Bring shovels, gloves and bottled water

Please express interest and call (314) 707-9064 to complete registration.

Volunteer Reception Center (VRC) located at Precinct Station: 232 Vance Road St. Louis, MO 63088 Vance road will be closed. Please take Big Bend to Hannah Road.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter in Pacific, Missouri.

The shelter at TriCounty Senior Center, 800 W. Union Street in Pacific, provides a safe place to sleep, and volunteers are available to serve meals and address medical concerns.

People can help by donating to Red Cross Disaster Relief by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.