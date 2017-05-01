KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Authorities Identify Man, Woman Killed in Flooding

Associated Press May 1, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Floods, flooding, killed, victims

CROCKER, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say the victims of deadly flooding in Missouri were an 18-year-old man and 72-year-old woman whose vehicles were swept away by floodwaters.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Gideon Jenkins, of Richland, was killed early Sunday when his vehicle was caught in flash floodwaters as he attempted to drive across a low-water crossing in Pulaski County.

Madelaine Krueger, of Billings, was killed Saturday afternoon. She was a passenger in a vehicle that was swept off a highway in Christian County. The patrol says Krueger’s husband tried to rescue her from the rushing water but couldn’t. The car was found in a farm field after the waters receded.

